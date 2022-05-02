Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

