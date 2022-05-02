Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Harsco reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

HSC stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Harsco has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $809.68 million, a PE ratio of -255.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

