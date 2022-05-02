Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HE stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

