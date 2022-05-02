HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,133.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.