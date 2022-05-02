HC Wainwright Lowers WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target to $4.00

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.