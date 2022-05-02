HC Wainwright Trims Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Target Price to $15.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.62% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $5.69 on Monday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

