HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) vs. Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Critical Contrast

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of HCI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deep Yellow and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A HCI Group 0.46% 0.60% 0.15%

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deep Yellow and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

HCI Group has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HCI Group $407.92 million 1.62 $1.86 million $0.28 228.90

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Summary

HCI Group beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

