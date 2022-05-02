Head-To-Head Analysis: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) vs. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.8% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51% Lululemon Athletica 15.59% 37.92% 22.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lululemon Athletica 1 4 20 0 2.76

Ermenegildo Zegna currently has a consensus price target of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus price target of $444.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Lululemon Athletica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.32 -$160.90 million N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $6.26 billion 7.25 $975.32 million $7.50 47.28

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce website. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 521 company-operated stores under the lululemon brand in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.