Head-To-Head Analysis: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.86%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 16.80 $126.58 million $1.48 27.41 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.76 $2.06 million $0.11 150.10

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 59.38% 10.24% 3.76% Postal Realty Trust 5.14% 1.02% 0.63%

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 827.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

