Head to Head Analysis: Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) versus Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Newmark Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Newmark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.68 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.78 $750.73 million $3.50 3.43

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 25.83% 31.11% 9.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmark Group beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.