Head to Head Analysis: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.28 $26.02 million $0.30 2.76 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -6.35

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trevali Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 139.48%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining 7.58% 5.36% 2.20% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84%

Risk and Volatility

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

