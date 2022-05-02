Head-To-Head Comparison: Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) vs. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brewbilt Brewing and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.62 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Brewbilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brewbilt Brewing beats BlackSky Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brewbilt Brewing (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

