Head-To-Head Comparison: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) & Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 0 4 2 0 2.33 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus target price of $45.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Waldencast Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.09 billion 0.97 $117.00 million $2.00 18.63 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 5.26% 10.90% 4.54% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16%

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

