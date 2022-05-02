Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.75 -$44.48 million N/A N/A CarGurus $951.37 million 4.06 -$150,000.00 ($0.02) -1,634.00

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 11.48% 23.53% 15.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenidge Generation and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 CarGurus 0 2 8 0 2.80

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.67%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $49.27, suggesting a potential upside of 50.77%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Dresden, New York.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

