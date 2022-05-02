Head-To-Head Comparison: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get UpHealth alerts:

13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oak Street Health 0 4 9 0 2.69

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1,104.18%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $38.15, suggesting a potential upside of 110.91%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01% Oak Street Health -28.57% -231.28% -23.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and Oak Street Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.93 -$340.90 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $1.43 billion 3.04 -$409.40 million ($1.84) -9.83

UpHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth beats Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.