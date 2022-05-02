Head to Head Comparison: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Web Blockchain Media and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 496.13%.

Volatility & Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $49.44 million 5.54 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -94.27

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

