Head-To-Head Contrast: Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) versus New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and New World Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 2.29 -$103.32 million N/A N/A New World Development $8.76 billion 0.28 $443.52 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alset EHome International and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A New World Development 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -521.86% -79.17% -71.37% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New World Development beats Alset EHome International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

New World Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes façade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a total of 18 hotel properties with approximately 7,503 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

