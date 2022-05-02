Head-To-Head Contrast: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) & Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Coro Global alerts:

25.0% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coro Global and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A Marqeta -31.70% -14.51% -11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01 Marqeta $517.17 million 9.76 -$163.93 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coro Global and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 5 9 0 2.53

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $18.08, indicating a potential upside of 94.38%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Coro Global.

Coro Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.