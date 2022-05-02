Head to Head Contrast: Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco BBVA Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco BBVA Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $6.77 million 2.86 $1.02 million $0.59 15.93 Banco BBVA Argentina $2.51 billion 0.23 $98.68 million $0.95 3.02

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Banco BBVA Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Friendly Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp 17.24% N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 9.04% 12.85% 2.04%

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The Bank is headquartered in Whittier, California, with additional branch offices in Orange, Redlands and Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the Bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. The company also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions, such as risk management and securities brokerage; long term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions; and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies operating in Argentina. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 247 branches, 15 in-company branches, 7 point of sale outlet, 2 point of express support, 888 ATMs, and 857 self-service terminals, as well as a telephone banking and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was founded in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

