Head to Head Contrast: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) versus POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and POINT Biopharma Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 1 1 4 0 2.50

Medicenna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.58%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A POINT Biopharma Global N/A -20.38% -17.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and POINT Biopharma Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.38) -2.89 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics beats POINT Biopharma Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA55, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial to treat rGBM; MDNA109, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease (GvHD); MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat solid tumors; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine to chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) platform. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, or naked IL-2, IL-4, and IL-13 Superkines. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeted radioligand to treat solid tumors. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

