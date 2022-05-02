Head-To-Head Contrast: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) versus Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Meta Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Meta Platforms 1 10 32 1 2.75

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 212.93%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $312.95, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.60 -$7.74 million ($0.68) -8.65 Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 4.63 $39.37 billion $13.22 15.16

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.45% -14.21% -10.74% Meta Platforms 31.20% 28.25% 22.13%

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Viant Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

