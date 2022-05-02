Head to Head Contrast: U.S. Energy (USEG) vs. Its Competitors

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 179.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -10.13 U.S. Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $567.39 million -2.89

U.S. Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2222 10959 15749 621 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.01%. Given U.S. Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.30% 0.97% 6.90%

Summary

U.S. Energy competitors beat U.S. Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,344,626 barrel of oil equivalent; oil and natural gas leases covered 89,846 gross acres and 5,757 net acres; and 146 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

