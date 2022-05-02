Head to Head Review: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) vs. Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Augmedix alerts:

This table compares Augmedix and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.54% -659.07% -59.92% Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04%

This table compares Augmedix and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 4.86 -$17.85 million N/A N/A Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Augmedix and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Live Current Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Current Media Inc. operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.