Head to Head Review: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.55 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.22 $110.14 million $9.12 3.28

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.68%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07% Aviat Networks 37.41% 14.87% 9.11%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

