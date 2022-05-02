Head-To-Head Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.30% 46.31% 11.66% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $734.71 million 1.49 $31.56 million $0.33 35.85 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Bowlero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

