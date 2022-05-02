Head-To-Head Review: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -134.99% -38.65% Senmiao Technology -88.71% N/A -43.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.96 -$177.65 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 1.05 -$10.36 million ($1.80) -0.58

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.02%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Senmiao Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services, as well as operates ride hailing platform that enables ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services. Senmiao Technology Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.