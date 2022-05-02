Head-To-Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 2.52 $15.89 million $2.09 32.86 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.70% 8.56% 6.56% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Bluejay Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

