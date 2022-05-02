Head to Head Survey: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 26.57% 7.70% 1.00% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 2.85 $110.08 million $1.67 11.38 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank and Mount Laurel; 46 additional branch offices and four deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City, the Philadelphia area, Baltimore, and Boston. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About AMB Financial (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.