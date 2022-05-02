Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 1,389,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDDRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

