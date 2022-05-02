HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($73.61).

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €55.26 ($59.42) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 52 week high of €78.58 ($84.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.