Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.35-$4.60 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $67.18 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

