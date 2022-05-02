Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $46.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

