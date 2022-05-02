Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.13 ($82.93).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.82 ($1.96) on Monday, reaching €61.36 ($65.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,473 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.