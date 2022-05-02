Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($80.65) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.13 ($82.93).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.82 ($1.96) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €61.36 ($65.98). The company had a trading volume of 2,379,473 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

