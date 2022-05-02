Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 28,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,483. The company has a market cap of $385.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

