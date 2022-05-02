Heska (HSKA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Heska’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSKA opened at $109.84 on Monday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -998.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.04.

A number of analysts have commented on HSKA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heska by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

