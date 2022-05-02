Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $3.90. Hess posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $15.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $20.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of HES opened at $101.94 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

