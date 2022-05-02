Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.48. 1,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.