HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

