HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HXPLF stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXPOL AB (publ) (HXPLF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.