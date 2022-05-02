HF Sinclair (DINO) to Release Earnings on Monday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DINO opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.