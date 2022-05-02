Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 156,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Hill International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Hill International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the first quarter worth $25,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

