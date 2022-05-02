Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q2 guidance at $0.96-$1.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.80-$4.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.