Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:HGV opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.05.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
