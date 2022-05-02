Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.