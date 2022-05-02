Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 56.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

