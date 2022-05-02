Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMS opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

