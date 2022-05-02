Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of HMLP opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

