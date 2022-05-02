Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

