Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.99 on Monday. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

