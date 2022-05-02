Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $325.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

