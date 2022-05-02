Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $193.51 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.